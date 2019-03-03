New York City public schools closed Monday due to winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City public schools will be closed on Monday because of the winter storm that's expected to dump heavy snow on the area.The steadiest periods of snow are expected beginning late Sunday night through the pre-dawn hours Monday. New York City issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory that will be in effect through Monday.City officials warned that conditions could be hazardous for the Monday morning commute, and advised commuters to take mass transit instead of driving if possible."The critical time of the snowfall is on the overnight," said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "But I think our most critical time will be tomorrow's rush hour..that's why we're urging people stay off the roads."The city sanitation department says it has over 1,600 plows and nearly 700 salt spreaders ready for the storm.Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Monday and Tuesday to facilitate snow removal.The city's tow truck task force was activated to keep vehicles from blocking roads.In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm."New Jersey will be expecting another winter storm today and tomorrow," said Murphy. "The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of weather conditions and to stay off the roads so that we are able to deploy available resources to clean the snow."The New Jersey Department of Transportation will deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders.Newark officials announced activation of an emergency operations center and said a "code blue" was in effect to encourage homeless people to seek shelter. Officials said the city's "No Parking on Snow-Covered Roadways" ordinance would be enforced.----------