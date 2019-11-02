Weather

Officials to determine whether tornado hit New Jersey town

By Eyewitness News
MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The National Weather Service is expected to determine whether a tornado touched down in Morris County, New Jersey, during Thursday's storm.

High wind gusts from the Halloween storm snapped several trees, sending some toppling onto homes, cars and power lines in Madison. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The surrounding area experienced widespread power outages however, and school was canceled on Friday.

In nearby New York City, wind gusts peaked at 48 miles per hour. The storm produced at least seven confirmed tornados, including an EF-2 tornado in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.



In New Rochelle, New York, a large tree limb struck a 9-year-old girl who was trick or treating.

