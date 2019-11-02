Officials to determine whether tornado hit New Jersey town

High wind gusts from the Halloween storm snapped several trees, sending some toppling onto homes, cars and power lines in Madison. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The surrounding area experienced widespread power outages however, and school was canceled on Friday.
In nearby New York City, wind gusts peaked at 48 miles per hour. The storm produced at least seven confirmed tornados, including an EF-2 tornado in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Thus far NWS storm surveys have confirmed 7 tornado touchdowns from the storms Thursday afternoon and evening into the early morning hours of Friday. pic.twitter.com/VsL6apSjUj— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) November 1, 2019
In New Rochelle, New York, a large tree limb struck a 9-year-old girl who was trick or treating.
