Severe Weather: Girl hit by falling tree limb while out trick-or-treating, downed trees throughout Tri-State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5663724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the damage from Copiague.

Mayor Conley is seen assessing damage throughout Madison with DPW Superintendent Ken O'Brien.



MPD, MFD, DPW and the Electric Department are all working to cleanup damage that took place overnight. #MadisonNJ pic.twitter.com/4w3xOSMWWU — Borough of Madison, NJ (@MadisonNJ_gov) November 1, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe weather pummeled the Tri-State leaving a lot of damage in its wake and injured a little girl who was out trick-or-treating.The 9-year-old girl was struck by a large tree limb on Maywood Road in New Rochelle around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries.Meantime, more than 130,000 were left without power from New Jersey to Long Island at the height of the outages.Con Edison crews shut down Rockaway Boulevard overnight when the roof flew off a building in South Jamaica, Queens.Part of the roof landed in the power lines.The wind knocked down trees that damaged cars on the road at Midwood and Nostrand in Prospect, Gardens, Brooklyn.In Ozone Park, a tree came down on a house causing a neighborhood blackout.The homeowner was inside with their family."I didn't think it was that serious, I didn't think the winds were that strong, until I saw the tree. And now I understand that it was more serious than people anticipated. So I'm just glad that none of the children got hurt, everyone trick or treated, they're home safe," the resident said.On Long Island, a massive tree uprooted and fell onto a home on Vespucci Avenue in Copiague.Homeowners were inside at the time of a tree fell onto a home in Commack, fortunately, they were not hurt.Drivers encountered several blocked roads as crews worked to remove debris and branches.In Madison, New Jersey, officials issued a local State of Emergency due to all of the downed trees and powerlines. The Department of Public Works, electric department, fire department and police were all out in force working to clean up the damage.----------