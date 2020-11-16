Storms, heavy wind down trees and power lines, prompt tornado warnings

Thousands were without power at the height of the storm, with more than 28,000 in the dark in New Jersey. Power has been restored to most.
NEW YORK CITY
Streets are blocked off in Midtown due to falling debris. FDNY responded to the scene on 57th Street and 6th Ave. As a result, F Trains are bypassing 57th St. in both directions.
Crews also responded to unstable scaffolding in danger of collapsing on West 18th Street and 7th Ave in Chelsea. Police roped off the area. There were no reports of any injuries.
In the Mount Hope section of the Bronx you could barely see a car stuck underneath a tree, it was nearly split in two pieces.
In the same area, firefighters were on the scene where a food cart was damaged and a traffic pole toppled to the ground.
NEW JERSEY
A tree fell on a house in Ivins Road in Neptune, New Jersey. Emergency officials reported significant damage to the home. No one was injured.
Following a brief, strong thunderstorm, @NeptuneOEM Special Operations is operating on Ivins Road with a tree into a house. Significant damage to the home, no injuries.#NeptuneWeather pic.twitter.com/bYSVIzNQBb— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) November 16, 2020
Photos from Carlstadt police showed Route 120 at Paterson Plank Road where several utility poles were down on both sides of the road. As a result, it's closed in both directions.
It was a similar situation across New Jersey with downed trees and power lines in Linden, Hackensack, and North Bergen.
Even Gov. Phil Murphy said he lost power at his Middletown home during the storm.
NJ State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said there were a high of 42,000 power outages Sunday night.
"We are down to just over 5,200, 3,000 PSEG and about 2,100 JCPL," Callahan said. "The weather does look fairly mild and we hope it continues that way."
LONG ISLAND
The storms also moved through Long Island, and at one point there was a tornado warning in Suffolk County.
Repair crews were kept busy through the overnight hours clearing trees from roads and checking on downed power lines in East Patchogue and Medford.
Close to 5,000 electric customers in both Suffolk and Nassau counties were left in the dark.
CONNECTICUT
Power issues remained a problem in Connecticut with some 20,000 people in the dark. As of now, around 5,000 homes have been restored.
The National Weather Service says they are monitoring storm reports and there are no immediate plans to assess the damage in person, which is something they'd do if they felt a tornado did touch down.
