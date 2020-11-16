Storm damage reported as heavy wind, Tornado Warnings make their way across area

Thousands are also without power in the area, with more than 28,000 in the dark in New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY
Streets are blocked off in Midtown due to falling debris. FDNY responded to the scene on 57th Street and 6th Ave. As a result, F Trains are bypassing 57th St. in both directions.
Crews also responded to unstable scaffolding in danger of collapsing on West 18th Street and 7th Ave in Chelsea. Police roped off the area. There were no reports of any injuries.
NEW JERSEY
A tree fell on a house in Ivins Road in Neptune, New Jersey. Emergency officials reported significant damage to the home. No one was injured.
Following a brief, strong thunderstorm, @NeptuneOEM Special Operations is operating on Ivins Road with a tree into a house. Significant damage to the home, no injuries.#NeptuneWeather pic.twitter.com/bYSVIzNQBb— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) November 16, 2020
