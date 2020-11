AccuWeather Alert: Tornado warnings end, severe weather not yet over

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorolgoist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather Week Ahead.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday night's strong storms ushered in colder temperatures and gusty winds.A line of severe storms that sparked tornado warnings in New York City and other parts of the Tri-State on Sunday night also knocked out power to some areas and took down trees.The storms brought heavy, wind-driven rain.On Monday, the strong wind will remain but also expect a lot of sunshine. It will stay windy into the evening hours and the temperature will drop into the low 40s.Gusty winds. High 53.Blustery and chilly with a high 48.Brisk and chilly. High of 40.Calmer and cool with a high of 46.Milder blend. High of 57.Sun and clouds with a high of 56.Shower chance. High of 57.