NEW YORK (WABC) -- Looking to spend this summer at the beach? Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has you covered.
Despite last year's grey skies and 2019's seemingly endless spring, New Yorkers and the Tri-State area should expect a sunny summer!
Lee says we should expect temperatures above average, and rain shouldn't be too much of a problem.
Check out the video above for Lee's full summer weather outlook!
----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Summer Weather Forecast: What to expect for 2019 in the New York City area
SUMMER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News