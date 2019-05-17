summer

Summer Weather Forecast: What to expect for 2019 in the New York City area

By and Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Looking to spend this summer at the beach? Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has you covered.

Despite last year's grey skies and 2019's seemingly endless spring, New Yorkers and the Tri-State area should expect a sunny summer!

Lee says we should expect temperatures above average, and rain shouldn't be too much of a problem.
Check out the video above for Lee's full summer weather outlook!

