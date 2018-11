One of the great February snowstorms that Eyewitness News has covered over the years was the Blizzard of 2003.The storm easily makes the top 10 of the past 50 years..The storm formed on Feb. 14 and lasted through Feb. 19. It was accompanied by extreme cold and strong winds making it a true blizzard.Parts of the New York area received more than 2 feet of snow.Here's an excerpt of how Eyewitness News covered the storm that day.