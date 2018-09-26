WEATHER

Learn the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wonder what is the difference between a hurricane and cyclone? The answer isn't what you expect.

If you've ever wondered what separates hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons from one another, the only difference is that they happen in different geographical locations.

"We call a tropical system a hurricane in the Atlantic and northeast Pacific. In the northern Indian ocean, they're called cyclones. And people living along the northwest Pacific call these storms typhoons," according to AccuWeather.

Aside from where these storms take place, they all are the same weather phenomenon. The only time when a hurricane would become a typhoon is if the storm crossed the International Date Line at 180 degrees west longitude. This happened recently in 2014, when Hurricane Genevieve crossed this line and became Typhoon Genevieve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricaneu.s. & worldsciencestorm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain sparks flash flooding
Cleanup underway after flash flooding prompts dozens of rescues
Over 200 workers rescued from flooded industrial park in NJ
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, man charged with DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Mom charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Store closing sale begins at Lord and Taylor Thursday
Car slams into doctor's office in Yonkers, driver hurt
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Man fatally shot after incident at Queens strip club
High school football player dies after injury during game
Show More
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to correct Verrazano Bridge spelling
NYPD: Upstate shooting suspect in NYC, behind armed robbery
Thousands flee after gunshot-like noises at NYC festival
Passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
More News