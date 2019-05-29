Tornado confirmed in Sussex County, New Jersey; local high school damaged

Stanhope Police say the NWS reports the tornado was an EF-1. The team hopes to release more information later Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The storm hit the town of Stanhope, New Jersey hard. According to Mayor Rosemary Maio, a transformer blew, and there were a lot of trees and wires down.
Maio drove around with Boro Administrator Brian McNeilly to survey the damage.
"There are areas where trees are on the wire as well as those where the wires are smoking, and hopefully aren't going to catch fire," she said.
The National Weather Service surveyed the damage Wednesday morning and determined that it was a tornado.
Lenape Valley Regional High School sustained some damage. There was a Track and Field dinner at the school at the time the possible tornado hit. Fire and EMS helped people out of the building. There were no reports of injuries.
Lenape Valley Regional High School was closed for the day on Wednesday.
NewsCopter 7 also flew over nearby Hopatcong where additional damage could be seen.
3,150 customers still have no power, with 2,359 of those outages in Sussex County.
