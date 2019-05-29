Weather

AccuWeather: Tornado Warnings, severe storms move throughout area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings popped up throughout the area Tuesday evening.



According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Waverly Township in Lackawanna County.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.


Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.

Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 83.



Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.


Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 79.

Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high near 76.

Monday
Shower and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76.

Tuesday
Another beauty with a high near 74

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
