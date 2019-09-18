accuweather

Warmer weather could delay peak fall foliage for autumn 2019

With autumn right around the corner, leaf-viewing season is underway. But this year, your look at peak fall foliage might not happen until later in the season than normal for parts of the country.

Cooler fall temperatures and limited sunlight cause leaves to lose the chlorophyll that turns them green. But in the northeast, warm September weather is projected to stick around longer.

"With the warm temperatures we will see here for the beginning of the fall, we're definitely going to see a delayed process in terms of the changing of the colors in the leaves," AccuWeather meteorologist Marvin Gomez explained. He added that evening temperatures will be higher than expected for the time being.

Those temperatures could impact cities like New York, where leaves generally are at their brightest in early November. Wetter conditions from this past summer could make it a good season for colorful leaves when they do eventually change.

Gomez said communities in higher elevations in the interior northeast could see leaves begin to change in early October.

"The good news is that not only are the colors going to be really nice and pretty, but we're also going to see them last a couple more days," Gomez added.

VIDEO: Five fun fall facts you might not know
EMBED More News Videos

Here are five facts about fall that you might not have known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfallaccuweatherfall foliage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Five fun fall facts you might not know
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Another sunny day with a cool breeze
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
'Storm Area 51' event attendees face extreme temps, wild animals
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
NYPD officer to be released from hospital after NYC shooting
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Show More
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
3 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in SoHo
More TOP STORIES News