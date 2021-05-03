Weather or Not: Brood X emerges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Billions of cicadas known as Brood X are about to emerge in our area.
They have been underground for 17 years feeding on plant juices and molting into larger versions of themselves, according to Dr. Jessica Ware, assistant curator in the American Museum of Natural History's Division of Invertebrate Zoology.
What's most recognizable is the noise the insects make. Male cicadas "sing" to find a mate, and it's loud.
"It might start out with a hum, then before you know it 100 decibels, easily," says Dr. Ware.
By mid-May, residents in parts of the Tri-State will hear Brood X awaken in backyards, parks and forests.
But in 17 years, humans have built concreate structures over the land where cicadas burrowed themselves underground.
While Dr. Ware says while parts of the boroughs of New York City may hear cicadas, she's watching Long Island for the biggest and loudest results.
