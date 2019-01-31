WEATHER

Awakened by a boom in the night? It may have been an ice quake

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains what how an ice quake can happen during extremely cold temperatures. (Shutterstock)

By
As temperatures across the Midwest tumbled below zero overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, many reported being awakened by the sound of loud booms, cracks and pops. Some even reported feeling tremors.

The loud sounds were actually caused by a natural phenomenon known as "cryoseism," also known as an "ice quake" or "frost quake."

Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge to -23 degrees
EMBED More News Videos

Steam rises from a frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees Wednesday morning.



This seismic event occurs when water seeps into the ground and freezes, causing it to expand and put stress on surrounding rock and soil. Sometimes groundwater expands to the point of causing the soil or rock to crack, causing the "quake" and resulting sound effect.

Too cold for mail: Polar vortex brings subzero temps to Midwest, prompts USPS to suspend service

Some of the sounds may have come from the house itself: The extreme temperatures also cause water within pipes and on the roof to expand, which can cause the walls and roof to pop or creak. Other home-building materials like wood and plastic will contract in the cold weather, rubbing against each other and making a loud noise.

EMBED More News Videos

As temperatures across the Midwest tumbled below zero overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, many reported being awakened by the sound of loud booms, cracks and pops.

MORE COLD WEATHER TERMS:

What is a polar vortex?

What is a snow squall?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericeu.s. & worldcoldnature
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
Dozen cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
5-alarm fire burns through commercial building in Bushwick
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Video shows people of interest in 'Empire' actor attack
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
NYPD: Man shot by officers during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Show More
Lawyer: Body cams show excessive force in NJ police shooting
Cardi B due in court in strip club melee in Queens
51-year-old Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn bias attack
More News