WEATHER

What is a snow squall? What to know about the weather phenomenon that can 'make roads a sheet of ice in minutes'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what defines a snow squall, also known as a ''whiteout,'' according to AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

The polar vortex isn't the only weather phenomenon that has people talking this morning. "Snow squalls" are popping up in the Northeast and elsewhere.


So what are they? Often referred to as a whiteout, a "snow squall" is a sudden, moderately heavy snowfall that blows snow and strong surface winds, suddenly reducing visibility, AccuWeather explains.

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.

Snow squalls actually have similarities to the types of thunderstorms you usually see in the summer, AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained.

"A snow squall is similar to a summertime thunderstorm in that it can have heavy bouts of precipitation in a short period of time and strong, gusty winds," he said, "except instead of getting rain, you're getting snow. And when you get heavy snow and wind, you could reduce visibility and make roads a sheet of ice in minutes."

MORE WINTER WEATHER STORIES
Here are the things that define a blizzard

What is a polar vortex?

Driving on black ice: Tips to avoid the hidden road dangers

How to safely drive in snow
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwatercooleru.s. & worldsnowsnowstormsnow stormtrending
WEATHER
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Suspect escapes from police custody in Long Island City
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
Show More
12-year-old boy robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in Bronx
Amazon to announce initiatives at NYC council hearing
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
More News