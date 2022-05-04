Exclusive: Photographer, bride plea for return of stolen camera with wedding photos

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Photographer, bride plea for stolen camera with wedding photos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A newlywed bride and her photographer are pleading for the return of a stolen camera that was full of wedding photos.

Freelance photographer Jess Diaz captured all of the memories at Leidy Jimenez's Jersey waterfront wedding. The New York City skyline serving as an unforgettable backdrop to a special day.

"Very like glamour, since the city is on the other side," Jimenez said.



After taking more than 2,000 photos over a three-hour shoot Diaz headed to her mom's place in Brooklyn for dinner. She locked the car and headed inside for a meal with her family.

Within the hour she found that her car had been broken into and her camera bag with over $12,000 worth of equipment had been stolen.

"My heart dropped like the the first thought was the picture," Diaz said.

The memory card with all of the pictures from Jimenez's wedding was also inside that bag.

"They told me the next day and she was very distraught," Jimenez said. "This is a small business and this is how she lives"
Both women heartbroken knowing how precious that memory card is.

"That's somebody's special day and it's gone," Diaz said.

Now Leidy is pleading for whoever stolen the equipment to return it.

"Please return it, please," Jimenez said. "It's someone's business. And it's also our peace. You know, it's our beginning so please, please return it."

Police are investigating the incident and Diaz is hoping someone will have the heart to return the equipment, no questions asked.

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citycar theftphotographywedding
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in head, killed at house in Queens
NJ police standoff with armed man ends peacefully, lockdown lifted
Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years in prison for NYC murder
2 men found dead in home during missing person investigation
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
Young fan has tears of joy after being gifted Aaron Judge's HR ball
Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Driver smashes car all the way into NJ medical building
Plea deal likely for teacher accused of injecting teen with vaccine
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
What to know as NJ's single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect
More TOP STORIES News