Exclusive: Photographer, bride plea for return of stolen camera with wedding photos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A newlywed bride and her photographer are pleading for the return of a stolen camera that was full of wedding photos.Freelance photographer Jess Diaz captured all of the memories at Leidy Jimenez's Jersey waterfront wedding. The New York City skyline serving as an unforgettable backdrop to a special day."Very like glamour, since the city is on the other side," Jimenez said.After taking more than 2,000 photos over a three-hour shoot Diaz headed to her mom's place in Brooklyn for dinner. She locked the car and headed inside for a meal with her family.Within the hour she found that her car had been broken into and her camera bag with over $12,000 worth of equipment had been stolen."My heart dropped like the the first thought was the picture," Diaz said.The memory card with all of the pictures from Jimenez's wedding was also inside that bag."They told me the next day and she was very distraught," Jimenez said. "This is a small business and this is how she lives"Both women heartbroken knowing how precious that memory card is."That's somebody's special day and it's gone," Diaz said.Now Leidy is pleading for whoever stolen the equipment to return it."Please return it, please," Jimenez said. "It's someone's business. And it's also our peace. You know, it's our beginning so please, please return it."Police are investigating the incident and Diaz is hoping someone will have the heart to return the equipment, no questions asked.----------