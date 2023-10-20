What's up this weekend: Events for 10/21-10/22

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of October 21 and 22? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

BRIC JazzFest

Runs through Saturday 10/21

It features two stages, bringing together legends and rising stars from the worlds of jazz and hip-hop.

There will also be a special panel discussion and film series.

https://bricartsmedia.org/bric-jazzfest/

Studio DRIFT

If you happen to be taking a stroll through Central Park Saturday, October 21 at night make sure to look up!

1,000 drones will illuminate the sky as part of a public art performance by studio DRIFT.

There will be three 10 minute shows, starting at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. - and it's free!

https://studiodrift.com/franchise-freedom-nyc/

Open House New York Festival

All weekend long, rooftop gardens, design studios, historic houses, and landmark structures will open their doors as part of Open House New York's signature festival.

The free event across all five boroughs is a great way to explore the city in a new way.

https://ohny.org/

Bagel Fest

BagelFest is back with unbelievable bagels, unique spreads and other bagel-inspired creations.

It's being held October 21 and 22 in Starrett-Lehigh on West 26th Street.

There's even going to be a bagel rolling championship, with world-class bagel rollers going head-to-head.

You need tickets, but kids 12 and under are free.

Bagel Fest Tickets

Luna Park Halloween Harvest

Over in Coney Island - the Luna Park Halloween Harvest is in full gear through the end of the month - themed activities, pumpkin decorating, face painting, tractor racing.

And this Saturday, October 21, the ultimate pumpkin carvers are back - you can watch them carve a giant pumpkin live!

https://lunaparknyc.com/halloweenharvest/

