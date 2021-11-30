Stephen Spielberg's 'West Side Story' film premieres in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11263648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special fan screening of Marvel Studios' new series "Hawkeye," took place at AMC Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Monday night.

Ji-Young is the first Asian American muppet on "Sesame Street." She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out and skateboarding.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's a movie premiere that was a long time coming and fittingly it took place on the Upper West Side.The Stephen Spielberg adaptation of "West Side Story" premiered Monday night at Lincoln Center in Manhattan after being delayed for a year because of the pandemic.This is the second time the 1957 Broadway show has been adapted for the big screen.Monday's premiere comes three days after the death of the show's lyricist, Stephen Sondheim.The reimagining of the beloved musical tells the story of two New York City teens who fall in love, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs.Rachel Anne Zegler is the American actress, singer, and YouTuber who plays the lead role of Maria Vasquez.Disney will release the film in theaters on December 10.