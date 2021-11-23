Arts & Entertainment

Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Disney+ series premieres at special screening in New York City

By Ryan McGriff
NEW YORK CITY -- The premiere for Marvel Studios' new series "Hawkeye" was held Monday night in New York City.

The special fan screening took place at AMC Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side.

The series starring, Jeremy Renner and Haillee Steinfeld, is about the former Avenger, Hawkeye, who is trying to get back to his family for Christmas.

"The show is set also in a very appropriate world ... New York at Christmas, going to see a Broadway show," Renner said. "Everything is very relatable so it's almost like an every man in extraordinary circumstances."

Of course, things don't quite go as planned and he has to work with a skilled archer to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Both Renner and Steinfeld joined the directors and fans at the event.

The series will start streaming Wednesday on Disney+.
