Stickers containing messages of hate found around Westchester

Officials say people have placed stickers in public places in a half-dozen communities.
They say the stickers, which carry white nationalist and supremacist messages on them, were circulated to areas that have a large minority population.
The Westchester District Attorney's Office released pictures of two suspects wanted in connection to the incidents.
It's not clear if other people may have been involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
