Stickers containing messages of hate found around Westchester

WESTCHESTER, New York -- An investigation is underway after stickers containing racist messages were found around Westchester.Officials say people have placed stickers in public places in a half-dozen communities.They say the stickers, which carry white nationalist and supremacist messages on them, were circulated to areas that have a large minority population.The Westchester District Attorney's Office released pictures of two suspects wanted in connection to the incidents.It's not clear if other people may have been involved.The investigation is ongoing.----------