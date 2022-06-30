LGBTQ+ Pride

Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges

By Jaz Janowski
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges

CHICAGO -- Meet Ashante Shomari, a Chicago resident, artist, marshal arts practitioner, and a Black person who identifies as non-binary.

They and their partner, Tate Glover, present what could first appear as a "typical" relationship. But listen to their stories and you'll hear powerful testimony about the challenges people who identify as non-binary face: discrimination, misunderstanding, and physical and mental violence.

Ash and Tate talk about how they stay grounded, and committed to each other, in a world that doesn't often give them the space to be their authentic selves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelocalishwls
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges
Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates 7th musical anniversary
Meet the Dumpling Dudez!
Beyond June: Apparel company celebrates Pride all year
TOP STORIES
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Show More
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Delta pilots picketing at JFK, airports nationwide in contract push
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News