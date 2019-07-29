Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.

At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.

Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man.

Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.

Stephen Romero

Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.

His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."

Unidentified victims

At a press conference on Monday, authorities said a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the other people who were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Bicyclist struck, killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Brooklyn playground tragedy: 1 dead, 11 wounded, 2 suspects loose
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Show More
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Sen. Menendez calls for beach umbrella safety
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
More TOP STORIES News