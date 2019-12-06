u.s. & world

Mohammed Alshamrani: What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. law enforcement officials were digging into the background of the suspected Florida naval station shooter Friday, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer's motive and whether it was connected to terrorism.

As questions swirled about the shooting, which left four people dead and multiple people wounded, officials identified the suspect as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Alshamrani was attending the aviation school at the base, one of hundreds of international military members who are receiving training there.

Sources told ABC News that investigators are working to determine if the shooter was acting out because of religious or ideological reasons or if there was some sort of problem or hostility that developed in the course of the training at Pensacola.

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the deadly shooting inside a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.



Armed with a handgun, the shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning. The attack left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.

There was no immediate report on the shooting carried by Saudi state media. The kingdom has long relied on the U.S. to train its military.

The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafatal shootingsaudi arabianavygun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
U.S. & WORLD
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Naughty kids won't get coal this year, they get mugshots
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Convicted sex offender arrested in groping on NYC subway platform
LIVE | 2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Woman finds matching wedding, engagement ring in Brooklyn
71-year-old man punched, falls down stairs in NYC robbery
Show More
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News