What's open, closed on Christmas Day 2024? What to know about pharmacies, grocery stores, and more

If you're thinking about doing some shopping on Christmas Day, keep in mind that the options of where you can go will be limited. Many retailers and grocery stores, including Aldi, Walmart and Costco, will be closed on Dec. 25. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to run any errands on Christmas this year.

Stores that are open on Christmas Day 2024



7-Eleven: Store hours vary by location



Circle K: Store hours vary by location



CVS: Store hours vary by location. Call for pharmacy hours.



Duane Reade: Store hours vary by location



Dunkin': Store hours vary by location



McDonald's: Store hours vary by location



Starbucks: Store hours vary by location



Walgreens: Store hours vary by location. Call for pharmacy hours.



Stores that will be closed on Christmas Day 2024



Aldi



Best Buy



Costco



Dick's Sporting Goods



Dollar General



Food Lion



GAP



Home Depot



HomeGoods



IKEA



Kohl's



Kroger



Lowe's



Macy's



Marshall's



Michaels



Nordstrom



Old Navy



PetCo



PetSmart





Publix



Sam's Club



Sprouts Farmers Market



Target



TJ Maxx



Trader Joe's



Walmart



Wegmans



Whole Foods



Other places that will close on Dec. 25

Banks are usually closed on Christmas, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

FedEx shipping locations will have modified hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Most UPS store locations will also be closed on Christmas Day, although UPS Express Critical is still available, the company's website says.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.