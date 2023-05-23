  • Watch Now
7 residents injured in Williston Park house fire

WABC logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 8:53AM
7 residents injured in Nassau County house fire
WILLISTON PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Seven residents were injured in a house fire in Williston Park

Officials say flames broke out inside the Lafayette Street home at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of the injured residents were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said. One resident's condition is unknown.

Video shows the charred structure of the house and clouds of smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

