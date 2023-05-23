7 residents injured in Williston Park house fire

Most of the injured residents were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said. One resident's condition is unknown.

WILLISTON PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Seven residents were injured in a house fire in Williston Park

Officials say flames broke out inside the Lafayette Street home at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of the injured residents were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said. One resident's condition is unknown.

Video shows the charred structure of the house and clouds of smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.