Wollman Rink in Central Park reopens under new management after city severs ties with Trump Org.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Wollman Rink in Central Park was set to hold its grand reopening ceremony Sunday.
Skating was open to the public from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and anyone hoping to skate needed a reservation.
This year the rink is opening under new management, a partnership between several companies called Wollman Park Partners.
The rink had been operated by the Trump Organization, until Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last year that New York City would terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
