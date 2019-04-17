65-year-old woman beats half-naked, 300-pound man with bat

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- It was early Sunday morning when 65-year-old Clarese Gainey heard a noise outside her apartment.

As she looked out the window, she says she saw a man in his boxers pulling at her car door handle and knocking on the window, attempting to break in. Before calling police, she took matters into her own hands.

"I grab my bat, I brace myself and I ease the door open," Gainey told WGFL.

That's when police and Gainey say 5'6, 300 pound Antonio Mosely charged her.

"I took that bat and hit him upside the head like 'pi-yah!' He said 'Ow!'"

Police say Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt and a sock.

"He was in his drawers, he didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing," Gainey said.

A K-9 unit tracked him inside a mobile home, where they say he was wearing a new pair of pants with cocaine in its pocket.

Officers brought Mosely back to Gainey to identify him. She says she could easily identify him by not only his appearance, but the injury to his head.

Mosely is being held in the Alachua County Jail with two counts of burglary and drug possession.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun," Gainey said. "Because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here (baseball bat). Because I gone 'Pi-yow!'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News