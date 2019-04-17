65-year-old woman beats half-naked, 300-pound man with bat

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- It was early Sunday morning when 65-year-old Clarese Gainey heard a noise outside her apartment.
As she looked out the window, she says she saw a man in his boxers pulling at her car door handle and knocking on the window, attempting to break in. Before calling police, she took matters into her own hands.
"I grab my bat, I brace myself and I ease the door open," Gainey told WGFL.
That's when police and Gainey say 5'6, 300 pound Antonio Mosely charged her.
"I took that bat and hit him upside the head like 'pi-yah!' He said 'Ow!'"
Police say Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt and a sock.
"He was in his drawers, he didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing," Gainey said.
A K-9 unit tracked him inside a mobile home, where they say he was wearing a new pair of pants with cocaine in its pocket.
Officers brought Mosely back to Gainey to identify him. She says she could easily identify him by not only his appearance, but the injury to his head.
Mosely is being held in the Alachua County Jail with two counts of burglary and drug possession.
"He better be glad I didn't have a gun," Gainey said. "Because I would have shot him. But this is my gun right here (baseball bat). Because I gone 'Pi-yow!'"
