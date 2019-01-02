JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --A homeless woman has been arrested, accused of targeting a disabled teenager in Queens on Christmas night.
Eighteen-year-old Michelle Molina, who suffers from Rett Syndrome and is non-verbal, depends on her $6,000 custom wheelchair to get around.
Each night, her mother would chain the heavy wheelchair to a fence outside their Jackson Heights apartment. But when they woke up the day after Christmas, they realized someone had cut the chain and stolen the chair.
"The wheelchair is designed for my sister's needs," Giselle Molina said. "She has scoliosis. So the wheelchair is designed to keep her back straight, and it has a head support and a seat belt, so she's just really upset. She doesn't understand why anyone would take it."
Molina has been using a borrowed wheelchair since the theft, but her family says it doesn't meet her needs.
On Wednesday, police announced that 34-year-old Minera Martinez was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
The wheelchair was being returned to Molina.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube