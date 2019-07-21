2 people killed in fire at home in Richmond Hill, Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a fire in Queens Sunday morning, authorities say.The two-alarm fire broke out at about 9:40 a.m. at a two-story brick home on 117th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to the scene of the blaze.A 50-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead.A third person, an 18-year-old male, was critically injured. A 15-year-old male jumped out a window to escape the fire, and is in stable condition.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The fire is now under control.----------