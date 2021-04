Woman arrested for allegedly firing gun inside Bronx bodega

EMBED >More News Videos An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has been arrested for shooting at a bodega worker in the Bronx.Police say Jackelyn Classen, 40, walked into the bodega on Westchester Avenue in Longwood on Thursday, April 1 around 1 a.m. They say Classen then pointed a gun at the 40-year-old man and opened fire before running off.Fortunately, the store employee was not hurt. The gunshots caused damage to the counter and ceiling inside the store.There is no word on a motive.Classen is facing charges of attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.----------