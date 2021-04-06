Woman arrested for allegedly firing gun inside Bronx bodega

Police say Jackelyn Classen, 40, walked into the bodega on Westchester Avenue in Longwood on Thursday, April 1 around 1 a.m.
They say Classen then pointed a gun at the 40-year-old man and opened fire before running off.
Fortunately, the store employee was not hurt. The gunshots caused damage to the counter and ceiling inside the store.
There is no word on a motive.
Classen is facing charges of attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
MORE NEWS: Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip