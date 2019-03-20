Disasters & Accidents

Woman, baby seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman and a baby were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Long Island Wednesday

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman and a baby were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Long Island late Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at Flower and Neighborhood roads in Mastic Beach.

Authorities say a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Flower Road when it struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser at the intersection.

One of the vehicles overturned, and debris littered the crash area.

The woman and baby were in the Altima and were was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

There were two other passengers in the Altima whose injuries are unclear at this time.

Two passengers in the PT Cruiser were transported to a the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsmastic beachsuffolk countyaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Married couple dead after car plunges into water in NY park
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
LI driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road
NJ high school coach accused of sexual contact with teens
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Video: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Fire breaks out in NYC bakery, 6 people hurt in apartments above
Show More
Alleged burglar found stuck in dentist office's ceiling
Video: Man brutally beaten, robbed on NYC street corner
Video: Person fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from subway
More TOP STORIES News