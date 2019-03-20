Woman, baby seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Long Island

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman and a baby were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Long Island late Wednesday morning.It happened around 11 a.m. at Flower and Neighborhood roads in Mastic Beach.Authorities say a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Flower Road when it struck a Chrysler PT Cruiser at the intersection.One of the vehicles overturned, and debris littered the crash area.The woman and baby were in the Altima and were was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.There were two other passengers in the Altima whose injuries are unclear at this time.Two passengers in the PT Cruiser were transported to a the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------