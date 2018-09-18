A woman is being questioned by authorities after she allegedly breached security at Teterboro Airport Tuesday morning.An airport source tells Eyewitness News that at approximately 9:35 a.m., a black Honda Civic being operated by the woman breached Guard Post D on Industrial Avenue in Teterboro.The woman was reportedly able to gain access to the aeronautical area of Teterboro Airport.The source says she drove across the airfield, crossing two active runways, and exited the vehicle in the vicinity of the Aviation Hall of Fame and Museum of New Jersey.The suspect then fled into the wooded area surrounding the airport, the source said.Port Authority police officers tracked her to a home on Jackson Place in Moonachie, a residence in the vicinity of the airport.She was placed under arrest and is being questioned at the Newark Airport PAPD Police Station.The source said she had no identification on her, and the PAPD must use fingerprints to identify her. The vehicle she was driving had a New York registration.She was said to have cuts and abrasions on her hands, legs and inner thighs, injuries believed to have happened when she jumped a barbed wire fence near where she was arrested.The Port Authority released the following statement:"Port Authority Police led the search for a female trespasser on the grounds of Teterboro Airport, in partnership with emergency service units and other agencies. There was no impact to the airport's flight operations. The woman has been apprehended and is in police custody. Potential charges pending."----------