Woman choked unconscious in Queens Laundromat robbery

Police want to find the man behind a terrifying attack on a woman at a Laundromat in Queens.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
Police want to find the man behind a terrifying attack on a woman at a Laundromat in Queens.

The man punched the 50-year-old worker in the face, then dragged her into a bathroom where he choked her until she lost consciousness.

The attack happened last week in Woodhaven at Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue.

The victim says the suspect ran away with her cell phone.

She was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain and bruising to her face and neck.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5'11" tall and last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

