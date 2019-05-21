Woman critically hurt by falling tree branch in Washington Square Park

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a falling tree branch while walking in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village.The 55-year-old woman was walking with her son when the large branch fell on her just before 9 p.m. Monday.The woman, from Virginia, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.Her teenage son was not injured.The tree branch apparently broke off of a large tree, on the west side of the park.It is under investigation but believed to be an accident.The Parks Department said in a statement that they will inspect the tree and its condition first thing Tuesday morning.----------