Woman dead, 2 men wounded in morning shooting at illegal Bronx social club

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and two men were wounded at a restaurant and illegal nightclub in the Bronx Monday morning.

The shooting happened inside the Mixtec Lounge on Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.

"I heard people screaming but I didn't have time to stop to see what happened," said witness Socrates Santos, who was in the kitchen at the time of the shooting.

Police say the victims were shot inside the restaurant, also used as an illegal social club, which has been the subject of ongoing NYPD enforcement efforts.

Witnesses said there were 20 to 30 people inside at the time, with a DJ playing.

"There's always a crowd of people until late at night, always a bunch of people here," neighbor Yolanda Ross said. "I was getting up at 7 a.m. this morning, me and my daughter were getting ready and heard all the helicopters and came out I saw all the police activity and everything."

The woman was rushed in critical condition to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old woman who was killed was the survivor of a quadruple shooting in the Bronx in June.

Two men, ages 28 and 30, were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

ALSO READ: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman during altercation with suspect in Bronx, police sources say
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the details from University Heights.


Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and rescue units on the scene, and crime scene tape marked the location.

Eyewitness News is told the suspected gunman, who was wearing a yellow jacket, fled in a gray Acura MDX.

ALSO READ: Man shot, wounded while sitting inside car in Bronx

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. Neighbors say the location has not been following coronavirus-related restrictions throughout the course of the pandemic.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxuniversity heightsnypdshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 rescued after crash sends car careening into Long Island canal
13-year-old falls to death from terrace while doing homework
Man sentenced in shooting death of L&B Spumoni Gardens restaurant owner
73-year-old woman pushed onto train tracks during dispute in NYC
De Blasio, Cuomo anticipate changes to COVID cluster restrictions
Joy Behar, Susie Essman reunite for virtual charity event
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
Show More
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
10,000-person wedding scaled down in NYC after enforcement
New Jersey COVID cases doubled in one month to 1,000 a day
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
NYC again pauses plan to move homeless from Lucerne Hotel
More TOP STORIES News