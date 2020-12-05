Woman fatally wounded after shooting in New Jersey; police investigating

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jersey City that left a woman dead Friday night.

Hudson County officials say the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. near Martin Luther Kind Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to her torso.

Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Jersey City resident Aieshia McFadden.

She was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead around 9:10 p.m.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case with help from the Jersey City Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time.

