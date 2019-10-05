Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was fatally shot while making a DoorDash food delivery in Paterson, New Jersey Friday night.Police responded to reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. near Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard and discovered 43-year-old Petra Rhoden in the driver's seat of her car, which had crashed through a fence and struck a shed.Police saw that Rhoden had been shot and performed CPR. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.Officials said Rhoden was making a DoorDash delivery on the 200 block of Harrison Street where she was shot, and she then drove off before crashing a short distance away.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.----------