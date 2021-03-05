Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Ozone Park

The 24-year-old woman was found lying in the roadway on South Conduit Avenue around 10:04 p.m. in Ozone Park.
Police say she was trying to cross the street when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, that had been traveling eastbound.
She was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
The victim has not yet been identified pending family notification.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
