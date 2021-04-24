Woman found murdered in bathtub in Manhattan, police search for live-in boyfriend

Officers went to the apartment on West 167th Street in Washington Heights just after 10 p.m. after getting a 911 call about an assault.
They found 50-year-old RamonaRodriguez-Reynoso unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Police said Rodriguez-Reynoso lived with her boyfriend, who they are now searching for.
MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip