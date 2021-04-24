Woman found murdered in bathtub in Manhattan, police search for live-in boyfriend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10542511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking to question the longtime boyfriend of a woman they found murdered in her bathtub in Manhattan Friday.Officers went to the apartment on West 167th Street in Washington Heights just after 10 p.m. after getting a 911 call about an assault.They found 50-year-old RamonaRodriguez-Reynoso unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head.She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.Police said Rodriguez-Reynoso lived with her boyfriend, who they are now searching for.----------