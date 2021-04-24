Woman found murdered in bathtub in Manhattan, police search for live-in boyfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found murdered in bathtub

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking to question the longtime boyfriend of a woman they found murdered in her bathtub in Manhattan Friday.

Officers went to the apartment on West 167th Street in Washington Heights just after 10 p.m. after getting a 911 call about an assault.

They found 50-year-old RamonaRodriguez-Reynoso unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police said Rodriguez-Reynoso lived with her boyfriend, who they are now searching for.

MORE NEWS: Asian woman slapped during Chinatown hate crime speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york citymurderhomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Queens
Celebration of life for DMX now underway | Watch it here
Suspect wanted in unprovoked attack on Asian American man in NYC
Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League
Woman arrested after police find stolen stormtrooper statue
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Show More
Police officer rescues woman from burning home on Long Island
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
SpaceX crew capsule successfully docks with ISS
Researchers emerge from cave after 40 days in isolation
More TOP STORIES News