Exclusive: this poor victim has a face full of stitches after she innocently tried to touch a service dog while riding a city bus in the Bronx! Police say the dog owner slashed her @ABC7NY I spoke to the young victim tonight pic.twitter.com/aOw7cfkzNI — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) December 17, 2018

Police say a woman slashed a two young women in the face after one of them tried to pet her dog as they rode the bus in the Bronx.The incident was reported Monday afternoon on an MTA bus near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section around 2:30 p.m. Monday.Authorities said the two women were on a bus and one lady was holding a dog.When one woman went to pet the dog, possibly a service dog, police say the dog owner apparently got mad and slashed the woman in the face."She slashed my face because I went to go touch her service dog," the victim said.The 22-year-old victim sustained four slash wounds but is expected to be OK. The victim's friend, a 20-year-old woman, was slashed in the left arm while trying to intervene and needed 12 stitches.Surveillance video showed the women hurrying off the bus and running to Lincoln Hospital, which is right across the street from the bus stop.The NYPD is still searching for the suspect and released a surveillance photo.Police say and the victim say the suspect fled the scene inside of a green SUV taxi, westbound on East 149 Street."She had the dog in her hands and she took the taxi and left," said the victim.Police describe the suspect as a black woman 30 to 35 years old, 5'7" to 5'9", with eyeglasses; last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black waist-length coat, black pants, black and white sneakers and she carried a black shoulder purse and a small white dog.The victim's mother said her daughter is in a great deal of pain with two slashes above her right eye and another long gash on the other side of her face.The victim has two young children.It is not illegal to pet a service dog, but strangers should not pet animals wearing vests, that means they are working. In addition, it's always a good idea to ask first before touching someone's pet.----------