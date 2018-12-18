Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on MTA bus in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has more from the victim on what happened.

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say a woman slashed a two young women in the face after one of them tried to pet her dog as they rode the bus in the Bronx.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon on an MTA bus near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the two women were on a bus and one lady was holding a dog.

When one woman went to pet the dog, possibly a service dog, police say the dog owner apparently got mad and slashed the woman in the face.


"She slashed my face because I went to go touch her service dog," the victim said.

The 22-year-old victim sustained four slash wounds but is expected to be OK. The victim's friend, a 20-year-old woman, was slashed in the left arm while trying to intervene and needed 12 stitches.

Surveillance video showed the women hurrying off the bus and running to Lincoln Hospital, which is right across the street from the bus stop.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspect and released a surveillance photo.


Police say and the victim say the suspect fled the scene inside of a green SUV taxi, westbound on East 149 Street.

"She had the dog in her hands and she took the taxi and left," said the victim.

Police describe the suspect as a black woman 30 to 35 years old, 5'7" to 5'9", with eyeglasses; last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black waist-length coat, black pants, black and white sneakers and she carried a black shoulder purse and a small white dog.

The victim's mother said her daughter is in a great deal of pain with two slashes above her right eye and another long gash on the other side of her face.

The victim has two young children.

It is not illegal to pet a service dog, but strangers should not pet animals wearing vests, that means they are working. In addition, it's always a good idea to ask first before touching someone's pet.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mtadogslashingMelroseBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman slashes fellow bus rider in Bronx who tried to pet her dog, police say
Top Stories
Housing Secretary Carson to meet with mayor about NYCHA
2 Chicago police officers fatally struck by train
Changes made to controversial Holland Tunnel decorations
Flynn heads to sentencing, after final jabs at FBI
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
More money returned after truck spilled cash on NJ highway
Two bias attacks in NYC hours apart, one victim hospitalized
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Show More
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
Firefighter impersonated cop, questioned woman, police say
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More News