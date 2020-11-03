Woman injured after randomly pushed onto subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was injured after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan on Monday.

Police say the victim was followed into the station by an unknown man who pushed her onto the tracks at the W. 4th St. - Washington Square station just after 4 p.m.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after grandmother pushed onto subway tracks
EMBED More News Videos

An arrest has been made after a grandmother was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn last month.



The man also removed the woman's jacket.

The woman fell onto the A Train tracks but did not make contact with the train. She suffered pain to her knee.

The man was taken into custody at the station. Charges are currently pending.

ALSO READ | Dead body found inside Lower Manhattan subway tunnel
EMBED More News Videos

Police are working to identify the man who may have come in contact with the third rail.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwich villagenew york citymanhattansubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in carbon monoxide incident in NYC: FDNY
Cuomo: Feds want personal information as part of vaccine plan
Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend
The Countdown: Trump, Biden deliver closing arguments
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Friendly's files for bankruptcy protection, cites COVID
Miracle kidney match leads to couple's home getting burglarized
Show More
How to keep the peace with friends, family with different political views
COVID Updates: Strict travel rules as NY cases rise
Bakery that predicted 3 races has clear leader before Election Day
3 killed in small plane crash in New York
Toppled trees, power lines from strong winds create dangerous conditions
More TOP STORIES News