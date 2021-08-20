Woman killed, man injured in Brooklyn shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10960040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed after two people were shot in Brooklyn on Thursday night.The shooting was reported in front of 1525 St. John's Place on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m.A 54-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.A second victim, a 30-year-old man, also suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.He was also taken to the hospital but was said to be stable.The victims' identities were not yet released.There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------