Woman killed, man injured in Brooklyn shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed, man injured in Brooklyn shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was killed after two people were shot in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported in front of 1525 St. John's Place on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m.

A 54-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 30-year-old man, also suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.



He was also taken to the hospital but was said to be stable.

The victims' identities were not yet released.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityshootingwoman killeddouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Victim speaks out after fall on tracks as train pulled into station
National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Jersey
More details revealed about woman found dead in container in NJ
New documentary focuses on Broadway's resiliency over time
Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane affecting Northeast
AccuWeather: Warm, humid, and watching Henri
Vigil held in Queens for victims of earthquake in Haiti
Show More
Furniture destroyed, COVID vaccine doses ruined in NYC flooding
NJ couple who made it out of Afghanistan now concerned for family
New calls for funding to protect NYC's Asian community
NJ may require teachers to get vaccinated for COVID-19
3 senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases
More TOP STORIES News