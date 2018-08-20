Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near South Carolina golf course

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina --
A 45-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in a popular vacation and golf destination.

The attack happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday in a gated community on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw the woman being attacked by an alligator as she walked her dog near a golf course. She has been identified as Cassandra Cline.

Emergency crews recovered Cline's body from the lagoon. Her dog was not harmed during the incident.

Authorities are searching for the alligator, believed to be about 8 feet in length.

