Woman killed, man dead in apparent murder suicide in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan Monday morning.

Police say the two were involved in argument on Greenwich and Morris streets just after 9 a.m. when the 46-year-old man shot the 40-year-old woman and then turned the gun on himself.

The woman died at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Also Read: Call for criminal justice reform after parolee kills family, self in

It is unclear at that time how they knew each other.

This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylower manhattanmanhattanwoman killedshootingdomestic violencemurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
7-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in NYC
Tropical Storm Zeta strengthens, remnants could impact NYC area
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Deadly double shooting, stolen Audi fuel probe outside Meadowlands Racetrack
Only 'opt-in' period for remote NYC students to go in-person set
Show More
Lawmaker's aide sexually assaulted girl, threatened boyfriend: Police
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Newark takes strong steps to contain spike in COVID cases
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
Early voting enters day 3 in NYC, what you should know
More TOP STORIES News