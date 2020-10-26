LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder suicide in Lower Manhattan Monday morning.
Police say the two were involved in argument on Greenwich and Morris streets just after 9 a.m. when the 46-year-old man shot the 40-year-old woman and then turned the gun on himself.
The woman died at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Also Read: Call for criminal justice reform after parolee kills family, self in
It is unclear at that time how they knew each other.
This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Woman killed, man dead in apparent murder suicide in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News