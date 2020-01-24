Woman punched, shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 40-year-old woman was punched and shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday in yet another unprovoked attack in the city.It happened at the Borough Hall subway station in Downtown Brooklyn around 1:45 p.m., when police say a 40-year-old woman was approached by a man who punched her and pushed her onto the tracks.A 40-year-old man who witnessed the incident jumped in to help the woman off the tracks and was also punched in the face by the suspect.The suspect fled the scene, but he was later captured by police. He was identified as Franklin Ovenseri, who is homeless.Both victims suffered minor injuries.The female victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.The good Samaritan refused medical attention.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.----------