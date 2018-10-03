New video shows an attacker robbing a woman right outside her home in Greenwich Village.It happened last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.Police say the suspect followed the 26-year-old near Minetta and Bleecker streets and then threatened her with a pair of pliers.The woman tried to escape, but the man put her in a chokehold.He then tossed her against a fence and stole $200 before running away.The individual is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, and 5'9" tall.He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans and he had on a black backpack.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------