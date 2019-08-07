Woman raped at park in East New York; suspect caught on camera

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect caught on camera after police say a woman was raped in a park in Brooklyn.

It happened on Saturday August 3rd at 3 a.m. in East New York.

Police say the 26-year-old female victim was walking home near Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard when a man struck up a conversation.

The woman was uncomfortable and chose to escape by running into Linden Park.

She says the man followed her, then raped her.

The victim was hospitalized after the attack and listed in stable condition over the weekend.

Now police are hoping surveillance video from a convenience store around the corner will lead them to the suspect.

They are asking anyone who has seen the man to contact them.

There is a $2500 Crime Stoppers reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction.

