Police said a 27-year-old woman was raped while walking home in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn Thursday.The victim was pushed to the ground from behind while walking home near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue just before 2:20 a.m.She was raped by the suspect, who then fled, police said.She then walked to an NYPD precinct to report the attack. She gave them a Brooklyn address but is an Australian citizen who's lived in Brooklyn for several months.She was taken to Woodhull Medical Center and treated.Police are looking for a black male in his 20s who's about 6-feet-tall.----------