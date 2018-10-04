RAPE

Woman raped walking home in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, police say

By Eyewitness News
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police said a 27-year-old woman was raped while walking home in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn Thursday.

The victim was pushed to the ground from behind while walking home near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue just before 2:20 a.m.

She was raped by the suspect, who then fled, police said.

She then walked to an NYPD precinct to report the attack. She gave them a Brooklyn address but is an Australian citizen who's lived in Brooklyn for several months.

She was taken to Woodhull Medical Center and treated.

Police are looking for a black male in his 20s who's about 6-feet-tall.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeEast WilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RAPE
3 adults in 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping kids
Police: Woman attacked, raped while walking home on LI
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape
Couple accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
More rape
Top Stories
Arrest made after 14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs
Mom busted at movies with booze-filled sippy cup
Mother in custody; Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt
Store closing sale underway at Lord and Taylor
3 adults in 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping kids
8 charged with faking therapy for disabled children
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
14-year-old surrenders in fatal basketball court shooting
Show More
LIVE: Protests underway over Kavanaugh nomination
Substitute teacher accused of flicking lighter at student
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Officials: Man sent letters before car blast that killed 3
14 hurt when NJ Transit bus collides with car in Newark
More News