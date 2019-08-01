Woman robbed in East Village apartment by men wearing NYCHA uniforms

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a woman was robbed in her Manhattan apartment by two men wearing New York City Housing Authority uniforms.The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Lillian Wald Houses on FDR Drive in the East Village.According to the NYPD, a man wearing a NYCHA uniform knocked on the door of a 51-year-old woman and said he needed to check the gas in her apartment.After checking her stove, he asked to use the bathroom. He came out of the bathroom armed with a gun and taped up the woman's hands and feet, investigators said.The man then let another man into the apartment who was also wearing a NYCHA uniform, and they stole $2500.So far there have been no arrests as police continue to investigate.----------