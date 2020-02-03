Woman sexually assaulted in Newark home invasion

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a terrifying home invasion in Newark.

Police say the three people broke into an apartment Sunday afternoon on Broad Street.

A woman was home at the time.

Police say the suspects sexually assaulted her before stealing cash and her car keys and taking off.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects should call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

